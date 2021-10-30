Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.23

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.23 and last traded at $31.19, with a volume of 12158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.97.
RELX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73.
Relx Company Profile (NYSE:RELX)
RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.
Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.