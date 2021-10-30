Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.23

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.23 and last traded at $31.19, with a volume of 12158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.97.

RELX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,053,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Relx by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 767,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after purchasing an additional 123,030 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Relx by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,758 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Relx during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Relx by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

