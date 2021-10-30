Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) Holdings Trimmed by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.33% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF during the second quarter valued at about $15,932,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,659,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 126,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 32,127 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,242,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 43,533 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IPO opened at $68.56 on Friday. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.95 and a 1-year high of $77.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.73.

