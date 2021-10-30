Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 70.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 898,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.06% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $13,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $327,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 3,011.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 99,396 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,383,000 after acquiring an additional 214,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 829.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 109,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 97,327 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $15.48 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.52.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

In other news, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $26,062.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,489.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,460 shares of company stock worth $462,304. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

