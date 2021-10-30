Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 233,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,664,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,067 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 598.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,604,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 2,337.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,423,000 after acquiring an additional 979,332 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,698,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,481,000 after acquiring an additional 973,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.41.

In related news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $61,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,806,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,763,679.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 770,901 shares of company stock valued at $36,431,723 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $47.23 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.67 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.34.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

