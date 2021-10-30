Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 20,600 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,329,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $13,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 111.4% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 19,395 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 38.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 884,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after buying an additional 247,398 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 4.7% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 51.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 19,889 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.65.

AGS opened at $8.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.69. PlayAGS Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.09 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PlayAGS Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

