Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 239,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,375,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,700,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,658,000 after purchasing an additional 142,701 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 371,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,270,000 after purchasing an additional 50,209 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in nCino by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in nCino by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NCNO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair began coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 target price on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

In related news, insider Trisha Price sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $1,472,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 22,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,798.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 723,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,405,604.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,969 shares of company stock worth $14,626,635. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $72.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.46. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $90.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.73 and a beta of 1.02.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

