RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target Lowered to $158.00 at Morgan Stanley

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.50.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

NYSE RNR opened at $141.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $137.66 and a 1 year high of $185.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.08.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.64) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 72.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 38.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 83,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,388,000 after purchasing an additional 22,991 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 11.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 29.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.