Render Token Trading Up 10.7% Over Last Week (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Render Token coin can now be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00001715 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Render Token has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $177.73 million and $5.89 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00048698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.87 or 0.00229392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00013089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.06 or 0.00096426 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,190,619 coins and its circulating supply is 166,389,663 coins. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

