Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (REEC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $44,210.00

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded 35.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a total market capitalization of $142,349.31 and $44,210.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00069783 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00070548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.51 or 0.00095351 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,499.32 or 1.00224786 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,261.30 or 0.06944590 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00023436 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Profile

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 974,751,852 coins and its circulating supply is 357,390,780 coins. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official Twitter account is @reecofficial . Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official website is reec.io

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Coin Trading

