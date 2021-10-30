Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $4,695.00 price objective on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Renishaw from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,391.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNSHF opened at $76.16 on Tuesday. Renishaw has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $97.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 119.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.05 and a 200 day moving average of $77.00.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

