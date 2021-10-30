Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.86-$2.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $655-$665 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $640.74 million.Repligen also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.860-$2.910 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $315.38.

RGEN stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $290.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,027. Repligen has a 52 week low of $162.29 and a 52 week high of $327.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.29 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.02.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total transaction of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,222,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $80,627.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,633,368.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,218,097 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

