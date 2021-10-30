Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.86-$2.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $655-$665 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $640.74 million.Repligen also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.860-$2.910 EPS.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $315.38.
RGEN stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $290.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,027. Repligen has a 52 week low of $162.29 and a 52 week high of $327.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.29 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.02.
In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total transaction of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,222,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $80,627.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,633,368.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,218,097 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
About Repligen
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
