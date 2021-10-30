Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.18

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.18 and last traded at $54.18, with a volume of 154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.79.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%.

In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $30,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,107,000 after acquiring an additional 46,688 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,602,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,912,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 175,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,094,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,976,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

