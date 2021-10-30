Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.18

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.18 and last traded at $54.18, with a volume of 154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.81.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.79.
Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,107,000 after acquiring an additional 46,688 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,602,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,912,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 175,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,094,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,976,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.61% of the company’s stock.
About Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA)
Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.
