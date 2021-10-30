Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Capital One Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Capital One Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $26.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $24.35. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.47.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $151.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.45. The company has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $71.27 and a 52 week high of $177.95.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

