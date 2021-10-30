Research Analysts Offer Predictions for APA Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for APA in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for APA’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on APA from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

Shares of APA opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. APA has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $28.78.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.15%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in APA in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in APA in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in APA in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in APA by 64.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in APA in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

