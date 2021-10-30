Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AudioCodes Ltd.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AudioCodes in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AudioCodes’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

AUDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sidoti lowered AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AudioCodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AudioCodes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

AUDC opened at $35.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,690,000 after acquiring an additional 32,839 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,243,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,592,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 29.1% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,082,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,222,000 after buying an additional 244,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,990,000 after buying an additional 44,898 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 134.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 588,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,570,000 after buying an additional 337,699 shares during the period. 42.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

