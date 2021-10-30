Research Analysts Offer Predictions for SLM Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) – Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SLM in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.25. Wedbush also issued estimates for SLM’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

SLM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of SLM opened at $18.35 on Thursday. SLM has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,610,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $305,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,686,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $181,905,000 after purchasing an additional 637,289 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 7,220,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,744,000 after purchasing an additional 225,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,301,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,944,000 after purchasing an additional 243,093 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,745,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $120,291,000 after purchasing an additional 34,485 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLM announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 5.38%.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

