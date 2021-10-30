Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Aaron’s Company, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for The Aaron’s in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Aaron’s’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. The Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

AAN stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. The Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $736.32 million and a PE ratio of 5.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth $533,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 388,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 245,888 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $396,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

