Research Analysts Set Expectations for Civista Bancshares, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

CIVB opened at $24.06 on Friday. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.19. The company has a market cap of $364.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 46,720.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 26.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 21.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

