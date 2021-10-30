Reviewing Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) and Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) and Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Natus Medical alerts:

This table compares Natus Medical and Helius Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natus Medical 0.39% 7.72% 5.40% Helius Medical Technologies -3,218.87% -224.70% -161.82%

91.3% of Natus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Natus Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Natus Medical and Helius Medical Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natus Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Helius Medical Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Helius Medical Technologies has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.14%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than Natus Medical.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Natus Medical and Helius Medical Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natus Medical $415.68 million 2.06 -$16.61 million $0.39 64.23 Helius Medical Technologies $660,000.00 49.87 -$14.13 million ($11.80) -1.20

Helius Medical Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Natus Medical. Helius Medical Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Natus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Natus Medical has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Natus Medical beats Helius Medical Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical, Inc. provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders. The company was founded by Maurizio Liverani, John Robert Camber Porter, William New, Jr., Brian Prinn and William W. Moore on May 26, 1987 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma. It engages in the development of the investigational Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), that delivers neurostimulation via the tongue which has been shown in clinical studies to enhance the effectiveness of physical exercises in people with neurological symptoms from disease or trauma such as mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.