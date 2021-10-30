Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.600-$1.610 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Capital One Financial raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.25.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $67.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $68.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 103.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.14.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

