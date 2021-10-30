RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.01% and a negative net margin of 21.60%.

RIBT stock remained flat at $$0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,683,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,553. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RiceBran Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiceBran Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) by 365.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,113 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.24% of RiceBran Technologies worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital downgraded RiceBran Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

