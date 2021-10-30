RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 287.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,629 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,180 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $10,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stamina Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1,364.7% in the second quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 59,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,169,000 after buying an additional 55,050 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at about $7,119,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 9.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 44.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,936,000 after buying an additional 918,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at about $230,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.06, for a total value of $5,032,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.71, for a total value of $1,486,232.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 193,124 shares in the company, valued at $49,190,614.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,529 shares of company stock worth $29,199,907. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RingCentral from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.10.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $243.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.72 and a beta of 0.64. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.53 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.16.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $379.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.97 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

