RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 771,900 shares, an increase of 86.4% from the September 30th total of 414,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.
Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $18.75.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.
About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
