RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 771,900 shares, an increase of 86.4% from the September 30th total of 414,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,051,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,315,000 after purchasing an additional 195,857 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $752,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.