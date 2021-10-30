ROAD 24 Hour Volume Reaches $38,330.00 (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One ROAD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ROAD has a total market cap of $87,907.54 and $38,330.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ROAD has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00068461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00073696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.82 or 0.00100272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,586.66 or 0.99890100 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,339.89 or 0.07039061 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00024693 BTC.

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

