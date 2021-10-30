Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.370-$1.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.66 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RHI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.71.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.07. The stock had a trading volume of 626,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,036. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $49.05 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.