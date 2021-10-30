Robert W. Baird Boosts The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $350.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SHW. Barclays raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $355.65.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $316.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $323.82.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,575 shares of company stock valued at $10,517,650. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

