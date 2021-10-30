Robert W. Baird Boosts Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Price Target to $60.00

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VCRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.60.

VCRA opened at $56.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -332.80 and a beta of 0.16. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $58.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average of $41.29.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vocera Communications news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 731 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $34,854.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $418,886.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,345 in the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after buying an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 34.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 43,941 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 70.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 50.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

