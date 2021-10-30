Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Insider Bradley Louis Radoff Purchases 4,958 Shares of Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) insider Bradley Louis Radoff bought 4,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,184.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bradley Louis Radoff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

On Thursday, October 21st, Bradley Louis Radoff bought 13,570 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,345.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 2,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $16,400.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 4,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $30,360.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 6,700 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $50,719.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 8,183 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,554.20.

On Monday, October 4th, Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 10,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.08 per share, with a total value of $70,800.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 6,397 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $47,465.74.

On Thursday, September 9th, Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 28,624 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $236,720.48.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 12,448 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $102,073.60.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 34,999 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $276,142.11.

RMCF opened at $8.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $53.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.16. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMCF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. 25.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.