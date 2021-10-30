Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist

Truist began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ROIV. Cowen assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.75.

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. Roivant Sciences has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

