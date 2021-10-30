Roth Capital Increases Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Price Target to $64.00

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) had its target price raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $52.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.39% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CSV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

NYSE CSV opened at $51.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.15 million, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. Carriage Services has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $52.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 19.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $189,658.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven D. Metzger acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $36,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 67,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,916,000. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

