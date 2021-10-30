Rotork (LON:ROR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $347.24

Rotork plc (LON:ROR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 347.24 ($4.54) and traded as high as GBX 358.40 ($4.68). Rotork shares last traded at GBX 355 ($4.64), with a volume of 944,289 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 344.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 347.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.93%.

In other news, insider Ann Christin Gjerdseth Andersen purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 333 ($4.35) per share, with a total value of £6,660 ($8,701.33).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

