Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 719,412 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,692,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 719,412 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $115,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,135,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,709,377,000 after buying an additional 305,405 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,417,338,000 after buying an additional 17,054,254 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,423,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,609,940,000 after buying an additional 1,763,829 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,708,000 after buying an additional 3,033,710 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,212,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $904,062,000 after buying an additional 529,430 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.52.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $8,960,397.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,216,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,803,221.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $8,628,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 452,622 shares of company stock valued at $19,821,545. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

