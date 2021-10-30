Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $380.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MSFT. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $342.46.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $331.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $199.62 and a 1 year high of $332.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.