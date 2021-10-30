Royal Bank of Canada Has $122.78 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,815 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.44% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $122,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,951,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,993,946,000 after purchasing an additional 799,369 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,712,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,494,870,000 after purchasing an additional 717,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,849,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,436,873,000 after buying an additional 538,394 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,738,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,228,232,000 after buying an additional 627,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,016,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,764,000 after buying an additional 61,409 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.83.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $2,612,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,788,934.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $1,013,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 309,597 shares in the company, valued at $62,733,640.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,855,225 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARE stock opened at $204.14 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $211.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.66 and its 200-day moving average is $191.72. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

