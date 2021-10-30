Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 737,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 52,221 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $145,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Union Heritage Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Union Heritage Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,862,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 628,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $124,482,000 after purchasing an additional 53,338 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,783,000 after acquiring an additional 308,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $216.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.27. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.94 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.07.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

