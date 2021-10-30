Royal Bank of Canada Raises FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target to $215.00

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC restated a hold rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstService has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.60.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $199.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FirstService has a twelve month low of $127.61 and a twelve month high of $202.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.43 and a beta of 0.91.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FirstService will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

