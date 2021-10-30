Royal Bank of Canada Raises Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $205.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.33.

MAA stock opened at $204.21 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $113.45 and a 12-month high of $207.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.29 and its 200 day moving average is $178.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75, a PEG ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.76%.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

