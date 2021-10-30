Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,487,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,866 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.90% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $133,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,371,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,843,000 after purchasing an additional 632,314 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,835,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,108,000 after acquiring an additional 200,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,599,000 after purchasing an additional 313,651 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,619,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,606,000 after buying an additional 151,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,857,000 after acquiring an additional 22,427 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $88.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.