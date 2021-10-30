Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,871 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) target price on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,148.64 ($28.07).

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,685 ($22.01) on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 894.45 ($11.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44. The company has a market capitalization of £130.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,524.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,421.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

