RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, a growth of 120.4% from the September 30th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RMBL shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on RumbleON in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

Get RumbleON alerts:

In related news, Director Denmar John Dixon purchased 13,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $449,988.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.84 per share, with a total value of $36,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at $588,592.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of RumbleON by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in RumbleON during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. 41.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBL opened at $39.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day moving average is $37.48. The stock has a market cap of $584.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.75. RumbleON has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $64.13.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.84). RumbleON had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 84.44%. The company had revenue of $168.35 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RumbleON will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.