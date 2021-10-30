Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.400-$8.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ryder System also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.40-8.50 EPS.

NYSE R traded down $1.69 on Friday, hitting $84.95. 955,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,905. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.52. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $93.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ryder System will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -859.26%.

R has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.80.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ryder System stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 206,653 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.08% of Ryder System worth $43,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

