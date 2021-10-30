S4FE Trading Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (S4F)

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 30th. One S4FE coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. S4FE has a market capitalization of $6.42 million and $601.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, S4FE has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00048361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.24 or 0.00234456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00013551 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.08 or 0.00096314 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 178.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006074 BTC.

S4FE Profile

S4FE (S4F) is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official message board is medium.com/@s4fe . The official website for S4FE is www.s4fe.io . S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

S4FE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S4FE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase S4FE using one of the exchanges listed above.

