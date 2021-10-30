Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

SBRA has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.20 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.11.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

