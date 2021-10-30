Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €147.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on Safran in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on Safran in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €146.00 ($171.76) price target on Safran in a report on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Safran in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on Safran in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safran currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €127.17 ($149.61).

Shares of SAF stock opened at €116.04 ($136.52) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €108.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is €115.75. Safran has a 1-year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1-year high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

