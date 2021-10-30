Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Short Interest Update

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Santa Cruz County Bank stock remained flat at $$51.95 during trading on Friday. 301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,493. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.97. Santa Cruz County Bank has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $53.50.

About Santa Cruz County Bank

Santa Cruz County Bank engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate; Land and Construction; Commercial and Industrial; Agricultural Land, Real Estate and Production; and Consumer. The company was founded by Richard Alderson, Kenneth R.

