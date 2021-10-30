SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SASDY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 20,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,712. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47. SAS AB has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.00.
About SAS AB (publ)
