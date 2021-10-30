SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SASDY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 20,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,712. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47. SAS AB has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.00.

About SAS AB (publ)

SAS AB engages in the provision of air transportation services, air cargo, and other aviation services at selected airports in the route network. The firm manages passenger flights on an extensive Nordic and international route network. It operates through following geographical segments: Domestic, Intra-Scandinavian, Europe and Intercontinental.

