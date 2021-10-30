SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,841 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of SBA Communications worth $61,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SBA Communications by 10.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,305,000 after buying an additional 23,582 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in SBA Communications by 440.0% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SBA Communications by 75.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,757,000 after buying an additional 417,168 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,347,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 35.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total value of $21,990,178.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,323,546.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total transaction of $15,507,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,644,276.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBAC stock opened at $345.33 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $369.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $346.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.20. The firm has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.89 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.44.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

