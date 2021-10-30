SBA Communications (SBAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SBA Communications to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $345.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $346.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.20. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $369.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.89 and a beta of 0.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

SBAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.44.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total value of $17,884,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total value of $24,527,422.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $16,403,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

