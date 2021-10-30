Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €160.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SU. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €149.50 ($175.88).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

EPA:SU opened at €148.90 ($175.18) on Tuesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($89.81). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €149.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of €139.72.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.