Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

Schneider National has increased its dividend payment by 73.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Schneider National has a dividend payout ratio of 14.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Schneider National to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

Shares of SNDR opened at $24.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average of $23.13. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.98. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $27.15.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schneider National stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603,114 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.89% of Schneider National worth $73,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 25.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 price target on Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

